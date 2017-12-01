What Fabian Delph did in the tunnel before Man City v Southampton

Manchester City maintained their winning streak after a dramatic victory against Southampton on Wednesday.

Following Raheem Sterling’s 96th-minute strike, City set a new club record with their 12th consecutive league win.

The celebrations after Sterling’s goal summed up just how much those three points meant to everyone at the club.

But by the time the floodlights went out at the Etihad, people had stopped talking about Sterling’s winner and started talking about Pep Guardiola's bizarre altercation with Nathan Redmond.

That clash has finally been cleared up by both manager and player with them both claiming that the chat was nothing but positive.

Man City have since released their brilliant ‘Tunnel Cam’ following the match and there are no signs of Guardiola’s chat with Redmond continuing into the tunnel.

However, those that have watched the video noticed something rather brilliant involving Fabian Delph.

It was a bitterly cold night in Manchester on Wednesday and the players would have been glad they had their jackets over their shirts as they walked out onto the pitch.

However, with his young mascot shivering in the tunnel, Delph hesitantly unzipped his jacket and put it around the child.

Watch: Delph gives his jacket to his mascot

It was a lovely moment. Take a look (fast forward to 05:00 in the second video):

Man City fans react

And plenty of City fans noticed it on YouTube. Check out the reaction:

Guardiola on Delph

Delph has impressed for Guardiola’s side filling in at left-back in recent weeks with incredible ease. And he’s earned praise from his Spanish boss with his willingness to learn this new position.

“It's not easy when, for a long period, you don't play and a manager gives you an opportunity and play one position you never play before,” Guardiola said last month.

“So it means a lot, it means a lot for all of us and normally that happens when you are a good guy. Some guys, they only want to play in one position, 'in the other one I am not comfortable', so he's a guy who always tries to help.”

A “good guy” and “always tries to help.”

That young mascot can vouch for that.

