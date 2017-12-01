Football

Delph.

What Fabian Delph did in the tunnel before Man City v Southampton

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester City maintained their winning streak after a dramatic victory against Southampton on Wednesday.

Following Raheem Sterling’s 96th-minute strike, City set a new club record with their 12th consecutive league win.

The celebrations after Sterling’s goal summed up just how much those three points meant to everyone at the club.

But by the time the floodlights went out at the Etihad, people had stopped talking about Sterling’s winner and started talking about Pep Guardiola's bizarre altercation with Nathan Redmond.

That clash has finally been cleared up by both manager and player with them both claiming that the chat was nothing but positive.

Man City have since released their brilliant ‘Tunnel Cam’ following the match and there are no signs of Guardiola’s chat with Redmond continuing into the tunnel.

However, those that have watched the video noticed something rather brilliant involving Fabian Delph.

It was a bitterly cold night in Manchester on Wednesday and the players would have been glad they had their jackets over their shirts as they walked out onto the pitch.

FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-TRAINING

However, with his young mascot shivering in the tunnel, Delph hesitantly unzipped his jacket and put it around the child.

Watch: Delph gives his jacket to his mascot

It was a lovely moment. Take a look (fast forward to 05:00 in the second video):

Man City fans react

And plenty of City fans noticed it on YouTube. Check out the reaction:

p1c08gs3781hm1a23ec14bbe1ad.jpg

p1c08gt4lp1ll5h5r1gg34luguof.jpg

p1c08gu56i100srft1sm21gght9th.jpg

p1c08h0g0diar1fos2luko7856j.jpg

p1c08h10fvv6u1se4dkm1cu76psl.jpg

p1c08h290b3jcofl57ji0fvbrn.jpg

p1c08h33lp1eiisjm2sl1cg75dbp.jpg

p1c08h3mrg1gl6m2dpgjtr316rjr.jpg

p1c08h49u51ovi8m01sf211edpnlt.jpg

Guardiola on Delph

Delph has impressed for Guardiola’s side filling in at left-back in recent weeks with incredible ease. And he’s earned praise from his Spanish boss with his willingness to learn this new position.

“It's not easy when, for a long period, you don't play and a manager gives you an opportunity and play one position you never play before,” Guardiola said last month.

“So it means a lot, it means a lot for all of us and normally that happens when you are a good guy. Some guys, they only want to play in one position, 'in the other one I am not comfortable', so he's a guy who always tries to help.”

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Replay

A “good guy” and “always tries to help.”

That young mascot can vouch for that.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Southampton
Manchester City
Premier League
Football
Fabian Delph

Trending Stories

Giants owner reveals the status of coach Ben McAdoo's job security

Giants owner reveals the status of coach Ben McAdoo's job security

Update regarding WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble

Update regarding WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble

Watch: Mesut Ozil's individual highlights v Huddersfield are an absolute joke

Watch: Mesut Ozil's individual highlights v Huddersfield are an absolute joke

Man Utd set a price for Luke Shaw - and one PL club is keen to sign him in January [Independent]

Man Utd set a price for Luke Shaw - and one PL club is keen to sign him in January [Independent]

Watch: Liverpool fans were lost for words as Mo Salah scored yet another stunner

Watch: Liverpool fans were lost for words as Mo Salah scored yet another stunner

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again