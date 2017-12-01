So, the World Cup draw will take place later today ahead of the Russian World Cup next summer.

England fans will be fearing the worst with Gareth Southgate’s side in Pot 2, meaning they could face an international giant from Pot 1.

The likes of Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium and France all await the Three Lions as they look to perform better than four years ago when they failed to qualify from their group.

For weeks, football fans have been speculating over who their country could face.

They’ve been able to do that with the numerous World Cup draw simulators that are readily available.

These simulators work out all of the rules and regulations - like only one country from any continental confederation, except Uefa, which must have at least one, but no more than two in a group.

Understood?

As a result, England are more likely to face some nations than others.

And to work out their most likely group, one dedicated England fans has simulated the draw a crazy 100 times.

The BBC have produced an interesting report about what happened when Sam Merton simmed the draw continuously to figure who Harry Kane and co. should be preparing to be drawn against.

England's most likely group

The results?

Well, this is England’s most likely group:

Brazil

England

Costa Rica

Saudi Arabia

While Brazil would obviously be a test, Southgate would definitely take that group!

For the record, Brazil were the most-commonly drawn top seed having been picked 17 times, ahead of Argentina (15) Germany (14) and Poland (14). The least picked were Portugal - who were drawn eight times - and Russia - who were picked nine times.

With six of the eight top seeds being from UEFA, it means the chances of drawing a European seed from Pot 3 is much less. As a result, England were joined by Denmark (3), Sweden (7) or Iceland (11). Far more regular opponents were Egypt (16) and Costa Rica (26).

And in Pot 4, England were drawn with Saudi Arabia an incredible 21 times due to four of the eight Pot 4 teams coming from Asia.

There certainly won’t be many complaints if that group is drawn in Russia later today.

Whoever England face, though, they will just be hoping to make the knockout stages.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms