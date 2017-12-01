James Anderson is adamant that the shoulder knock he picked up during the first Ashes Test is not an injury, even after going off numerous times for treatment from the physio.

Anderson was hit in the shoulder and was receiving attention from the team's physio with what seemed like an injury that would have worried England fans.

Anderson appeared on a BBC podcast and after being asked by host Greg James about the knock sustained in the match and the grimace he was pulling during the coverage, Anderson stated: "I'm 35-years-old and I need to stretch my limbs. If there's a grimace it's because I've got some stiffness somewhere. There was no injury, no.

"I got hit on the shoulder when I was batting and I got a slightly stiff shoulder from a bruise.."

The England international later said: "It's complete guess work from the pundits on the TV, I think, as to what the grimace was."

After briefly discussing his fellow teammate Mark Stoneman and the media's belief that he was going for a scan after being the last to leave the dressing room, Anderson believes that it's down to 'a bit of Ashes fever'.

"You know it's people wanting that inside scoop and wanting to be the first to know something and I think that's just a bit of Ashes fever kicking in there."

However, it's not just the injury news that Anderson has delivered, he's also discussed Australia's captain Steven Smith.

Not only has he discussed him, he's also come up with a bizarre method of trying to get the Aussie skipper out.

"I just think you've almost got to take him out of the picture when you're bowling because if your eyeline is watching him and what he's doing then I think it really distracts you from where you want the ball to go," Anderson said.

"You've got to really try and almost blank him out and really focus on where you want the ball to go.

"Obviously, the plans to him, I wouldn't say they didn't work, but we didn't get him out, so they worked to an extent."

It's great news that Anderson has not sustained an injury after the incident during the first Ashes match, however, fans will still be wanting more from the team moving forward as England find themselves going into the second Test behind.

Hopefully, James Anderson and the rest of the squad can overcome the early deficit.

The second Test between the old rivals will be beginning on December 2 in Adelaide.

