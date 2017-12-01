Many people would not have paid much attention when Torino played Carpi in the fourth round of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday night.

In a tie that pitted a Serie A outfit vs a second division side, Torino were always expected to win comfortably.

And the home side did just that, as they sealed their progression to the last 16 of the Coppa Italia courtesy of a 2-0 triumph.

It was a satisfying result for the Turin based club, who will be looking to win their sixth Coppa Italia triumph in this year's competition.

However, they will have to do it the hard way if they are to do so.

Siniša Mihajlović's side face Roma in the last 16, and even if they do come through that tricky tie, they may have to beat Juventus, Napoli and Inter in the latter stages. Talk about tough.

TORINO GOALKEEPER HIT A RIDICULOUS FREE-KICK

Torino's match against Carpi was not a standout tie, but it hit the headlines after a quite ridiculous free-kick from the home side's goalkeeper, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

With the game going into stoppage time and the home side enjoying a comfortable lead, Torino won a free-kick 30-yards out.

But instead of letting an outfield player have a crack at goal, Torino did something quite extraordinary when they let their 20-year-old goalkeeper try his luck.

And the result was even more incredible.

Milinkovic-Savic, younger brother of Lazio midfielder Sergej, looked confident as he stepped up to the ball, before launching an absolute rifle at goal.

Watch his free-kick here:

Unfortunately for the Serbian, his effort smashed against the bar, leaving the woodwork shaking for some time.

So unlucky.

Nevertheless, it was an absolutely ridiculous effort, and one that you would definitely not expect from a 20-year-old goalkeeper.

