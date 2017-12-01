Burnley's remarkable start has been the story of the Premier League season so far.

Sean Dyche's side as it stands are in pole position to break into the top six, a remarkable contrast to their relegation battle last term, and are only three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

Their success is even more astonishing given their tough fixture list, facing five of the top seven teams in their first five away from home.

However, they won at Chelsea and Everton, picked up draws at Spurs and Liverpool, before losing to Manchester City, and have since won at Southampton and Bournemouth.

They have already won double the points on the road as they did in the whole of last season, winning just once, a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace at the end of April.

Burnley even sold two of their prized assets in the summer, with Michael Keane going to Everton for around £30m, while Andre Gray joined Watford for £18m.

Considering both players had only a year left on their contracts, it was an unbelievable piece of business, and it looks even better as both men have struggled in their new surroundings.

With a modest squad, and nowhere near the budget or the expectations that the clubs they are now competing with have, how has Dyche managed to get them into this position?

According to former Clarets' goalkeeper Paul Robinson, Dyche's bizarre weekly punishments could be a factor.

Robinson spent two years at the club before retiring in the summer, and speaking on beIN Sports, he revealed all about 'spins', and the togetherness that is firing Burnley towards Europe, rather than relegation.

It is hardly a mainstream tactic, but it is clearly working wonders for Burnley and with hilarious punishments like carpool karaoke and boybands it's obvious why they're enjoying themselves.

Dyche's strictness on training and attire means they are all working together, which has allowed them to fly up the Premier League table.

The camaraderie that Robinson talks about has been vital for the club, as it is fair to say that they don't boast the same talent as the top sides in the division.

But they have shown that you don't need massive investment to do well, having made a profit on their transfer dealings in the summer, which in turn gives other teams at the bottom of the table belief that it can be done.

Given their poor form away from Turf Moor last term, people probably didn't take them very seriously at the start of this campaign.

But after such an impressive start this time around, they must be doing so now.

