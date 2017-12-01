Liverpool knew they were running a risk when they prevented Philippe Coutinho from joining Barcelona in the summer.

The Brazilian demanded a move to the Camp Nou by handing in a transfer request on the eve of the Premier League season and even claimed a back injury to prevent him from playing for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Klopp knew he would receive a huge fee for the midfielder and must have been tempted to cash in.

After all, it was unknown how Coutinho would react if he was denied his dream move. He was already complaining of an injury and there was every chance of him sulking for the remaining time at the club.

Luckily, Coutinho appears to have accepted Liverpool’s decision and has shown glimpses of his brilliant best this season, scoring five times in 10 appearances.

Of course, the fact that Coutinho is still playing to his full potential could be because the club has promised him a move to Barca in the not-too-distant future.

And that could come in January.

Reports from Spain have been emerging in the lead up to the winter transfer window and it seems the Catalan club will renew their interest.

Liverpool willing to sell - but for €145m

But will Liverpool sell midway through the season?

Well, yes actually.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo who claim the Merseyside club have finally put a price on Coutinho and will sell if Barcelona cough up the money.

The price? €145 million.

That would see Coutinho become the second most expensive player in the history of football behind Neymar - well, until Kylian Mbappe completes his €145m + €35m move to Paris Saint-Germain next summer.

Mundo Deportivo admit that Barca would be hesitant to pay such a large fee for a player that would be unable to play Champions League football for the remainder of the campaign with president Josep Maria Bartomeu wanting to pay a fixed €80m plus another €30m in variables.

It looks as though it’s going to be another month of a Coutinho/Barca transfer saga when January rolls around.

