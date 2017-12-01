Boxing

Deontay Wilder.

Deontay Wilder's trainer lashes out at Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn

World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder’s trainer Jay Deas has lashed out at the World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) champion Anthony Joshua and his manager Eddie Hearn for delaying the proposed fight next year.

The 32-year-old Wilder, who has knocked out his opponents 38 times out of 39 fights, earlier challenged Joshua for a unification bout sometime in year 2018, where he claimed that he will end the career of the 28-year-old, who recently defeated Carlos Takam on October 28.

But, Joshua’s manager Hearn recently stated in a video interview that no formal dates for a much anticipated fight has been decided as of yet.

In result, Deas, in conversation with the World Boxing News, criticises Hearn for delaying finalising the dates.

"I'm glad it's finally public, open, and out there for the world to see who wants the fight and who doesn't," said Deas.

“Eddie says 'We're here. We're waiting for you. Let's go...but first (we face Parker)'. Which in my mind translates to 'We want no part of Wilder right now even though the fans want and deserve it. We are the problem, not Wilder. We're the ones holding this up.'”

Talking about Joshua, Deas believes the British boxer still has the power over his trainer to make the final call and can give the fans what they are waiting for.

“Fighters have a lot of power,” he said. “Especially Joshua, who could tell Hearn to make the Wilder fight immediately, and it would happen. I hope he does this for all the fans.”

Deas also assured the Joshua camp that Wilder is ready to put his title on the line.

"As for Wilder, he's ready now,” he added. “The holder of the most prestigious belt (WBC) in all of boxing is ready, willing, and able to lay it on the line immediately.

"Why isn't the other side?"

