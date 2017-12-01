Paul Pogba is enjoying being back in the limelight after spending two months out with injury.

Pogba was sidelined with a hamstring injury suffered against Basel in Manchester United's Champions League opener, which disrupted his bright start to the season.

He made his return in the 4-1 thumping of Newcastle at Old Trafford two weeks ago, getting an assist and a goal to show United what they'd been missing.

His tally of three goals and three assists in the Premier League this term is means he has already nearly equalled his tally of five and four from last term, which shows the influence he is beginning to have on the team.

Much of that can be put down to the arrival of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea, whose defensive nous gives Pogba more freedom to get forward and impact the attacking side of things.

And while he may enjoy that role, the Frenchman has revealed the part of the club's training sessions under Jose Mourinho that he doesn't like so much.

Mourinho has grown a reputation for being one of the most tactically astute managers the game has ever seen, and as a result puts a lot of attention to detail in training on that area.

However, Pogba says he and the rest of the United squad aren't the biggest fans of his tactical preparation before a game, as they have to work without the ball.

"My favourite part is the game at the end of the session," he admitted. "The worst is the same for everyone I think – the tactics.

"Defensive tactics because you just have to drill, you don’t have the ball.

"I always learned playing with my friends. When you come from where I come from it was like two-v-two, three-v-three.

"It was physical and technical so I always loved it. I always loved the beautiful tekkers, the nice skills."

While he may not enjoy the training, it certainly paid off last year as Mourinho guided United to the EFL Cup and Europa League trophies, the latter securing qualification to this season's Champions League.

United all-but secured qualification without Pogba, and barring a mathematical miracle the Red Devils will go through as group winners.

Judging by the clip recorded of the Frenchman training for his country, he wasn't lying about enjoying the 'tekkers'.

It's not hard to see why United missed him so much while he was injured.

