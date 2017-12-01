The start of Chris Paul's debut season with the Houston Rockets was interrupted by a knee injury he suffered in the season opener against the Golden State Warriors and fans had to wait patiently to see him take to the floor again.

After a month out, the point guard finally returned last month and has had an instant impact on the team.

With him in the lineup, the Rockets have become the title contenders that many anticipated and look like a scary proposition in the Western Conference.

In the six games CP3 has featured in since recovering from injury, Houston has posted some outstanding numbers and has led the league in two impressive categories over that period.

According to Bleacher Report’s Kelly Scaletta, the Rockets are number one in the NBA in both offensive and defensive efficiency since Paul’s return.

Without the nine-time All-Star, the Texas-based franchise wasn't having any problems winning games but they have been steamrolling teams with the floor general as they've won all of the games he's played in and by an average margin of 21 points per game.

They currently have the second-best record in the league at 17-4 and are playing some of the most exciting offensive basketball in the NBA.

He may have only played a small chunk of games so far, but Paul is already thoroughly enjoying operating in head coach Mike D'Antoni's system.

“I always heard that I like to dribble, dribble,” Paul said, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. “But I’m loving this. I can go like this (shooting his hand forward like a hard jab.) I love it. For me, who loves finding guys open shots, it’s been a lot of fun.”

D'Antoni places a huge emphasis on three-point shooting and has surrounded the playmaker with sharpshooters all over the court and he is simply doing what he does best by dishing the ball to his teammates in the right spots.

He's already averaging 10.3 assists per game, which would be a career mark if he continues at this rate for the entire year. The 32-year-old sees it as a luxury to be playing with so many shooters.

"I never played with three guys around the three-point line, just spacing the court," Paul said. "I know I can shoot it. I know I can score and stuff like that. I don't have to.

"I've just always been a guy that takes what the defense gives me. If you're off me, I'm a shooter. If there's two guys on me, I'm going to find the open guy."

As an All-Defensive player, he has also helped to plug the team's biggest weakness from the previous campaign on the defensive end.

The arrivals of P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute have also helped in that aspect and the Rockets now have the makings of a championship team and will certainly provide a serious challenge to the Golden State Warriors.