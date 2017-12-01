Test match debutant Sunil Ambris was dismissed in the first ball of the first over in his first Test appearance after standing on his own stumps during the match at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

In doing so, he became the first cricketer ever to be dismissed in this manner in a Test match as a debutant.

Nightmare start, but on the bright side, things can surely only get better for him and his international career.

The Sky Sports commentator exclaimed at the time: "I heard a very very bad noise!" after viewers listened to the sound of the bails tumbling onto the floor as the 24-year-old was out through a hit wicket.

Kiwi bowler Neil Wagner delivered the first ball and could be seen laughing with his fellow New Zealanders after what was a gift of a first wicket for the home side.

"He showed no emotion, he walked back in the dressing room and shrugged his shoulders. Bad luck. There's a few guys who've got out first ball on Test debut and they've gone on to be pretty good," West Indies coach Stuart Law said.

"Sunil's a class player, he was picked on form and he got 150 the other day against a pretty good [New Zealand A] attack. He's disappointed, it's a freak dismissal and I'm hoping he doesn't step on them again."

West Indies were all out for 134 in 45.4 overs, while Australia are currently on 85-2 from 38 overs on the first day of the Test in Wellington.

Watch the moment to forget for the West Indies batsman below.

"[A deficit] of 50 would be great," coach Law said. "I believe in our players and we're good enough to bowl New Zealand out as cheap as we possibly can. Whether that's 350 depends on this partnership and you've got some dangerous players towards the bottom.

"Ross Taylor is the big wicket and if we can get him early anything's possible. A lead of 100-150 sounds a lot but I believe in our players and if they put their minds to it that's a pretty good batting wicket.

It was a day to forget for 24-year-old Ambris from St. Vincent.

The right-handed batsman fared much better in his ODI debut in September, scoring an unbeaten 38 from 27 balls, and he and his coach will be hoping for a better Test record over the next four days in Wellington.

