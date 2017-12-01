Ashley Young may turn 33 in the summer but the Manchester United player is doing his best to earn himself a place in England’s World Cup squad for next summer.

Young has been converted from a winger to a left-back by Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford and has proven to be very adept in that role.

But, in recent weeks, he’s showing signs that he’s still got his attacking threat.

It was his deflected shot that earned them a narrow 1-0 win against Brighton last weekend. He followed that up with a brilliant brace against his former club, Watford, during their 4-2 victory.

His first was a terrific snapshot on the half volley to put United 1-0 ahead. His second, was an incredible free-kick into the top corner from 25-yards.

Nobody expected it from Young - not least his manager Jose Mourinho.

The cameras cut to Mourinho on the bench, who couldn’t hide his shock at Young’s goal.

But after the match, he revealed that he was surprised by the fact that Paul Pogba - the regular free-kick taker - had let Young take it rather than the strike itself.

“Ashley Young trains at free-kicks and his conversion rate in training is good, so it was good he had the confidence to try it, after scoring the first goal," Mourinho said.

"I was surprised that Paul Pogba gave him permission.

"At his age, Young's playing better than ever and I couldn't be more happy with him."

Why Pogba allowed Young to take a free-kick

So why did Pogba let Young take it?

Well, that question was put to him by the club’s official website and he revealed exactly why.

"To be honest, I won the foul and he just came and took the ball straight away," he told MUTV. "He didn't even speak because he was so confident. He took it and scored.

"But I would never fight for a free-kick or a penalty, or whatever, because we all want the same result. We want to score and we want to win the game. So I was very happy."

Who will take one against Arsenal?

So who will take a free-kick when they get one around the box against Arsenal on Saturday?

"The one who is feeling it the most. Ash just scored the goal at Watford so if he feels it then fine, or I feel it then I will tell him. We will see what happens in the game," the Frenchman said.

Sounds fair enough.

Although Young certainly won’t want to hand the ball after his success against Watford earlier this week.

