Wayne Rooney may not be the player he once was, but my word, he can still ping a ball.

During Wednesday night's 4-0 thumping of West Ham at Goodison Park, the striker-turned-midfielder scored a stunning 60-yard goal to cap a wonderful hat-trick.

In the 66th minute, Joe Hart came rushing out of goal and kicked the ball straight to Rooney who, from inside his own half, hit it first time and found the back of the net.

It was a moment of magic that not many players in world football could produce - and that's no exaggeration.

Instead of cushioning the ball or taking a touch, Rooney used the laces of his boots, which is no easy feat when the ball is rocketing towards you.

It comes as no surprise, then, that the 32-year-old thinks it may be the best goal he's ever scored: "I don't think I've ever hit a ball better in my life.

"It might be one of the best goals I've scored, I don't know, but just as important was the clean sheet. I’m glad we put in a defensive performance as well."

Humble words from the former England captain. In the days since Rooney's wonder strike, it's been labelled THE greatest halfway line goal in Premier League history.

But let's take a moment to show some appreciation to referee Michael Oliver, who did something pretty amazing for Rooney's goal.

In the video below, Oliver has a split second to leap out of the way of Rooney's shot and he just about manages to. Talk about cat-like reflexes.

Had the ball struck Oliver and not gone in, Rooney would have been denied his hat-trick and arguably the greatest goal of his career.

MICHAEL OLIVER WITH THE ASSIST

Take a bow. Football fans have started to notice Oliver's heroic moment, as you can see in the Twitter reaction below.

TWITTER REACTS

Rooney may claim his goal against West Ham could be his best ever, but Rio Ferdinand is in no doubt that the over-head kick against Manchester City was better.

"After decent night sleep, I’ve decided... Wayne Rooney's goal vs ManCity was still the best goal of his career!" Ferdinand tweeted.

"Both unbelievable... difficult strikes but the size of game against Man City makes the overhead kick win!"

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms