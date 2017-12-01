When the Chicago Bulls and Dwyane Wade agreed on a buyout in the summer, it was almost inevitable that he would reunite with close friend and former teammate LeBron James.

Despite interest from the likes of the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, it was always going to take one phone call from LBJ to convince him to take his talents to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That's exactly what happened and the veteran penned a one-year deal with the Cavs as he was keen to compete for a championship with his career slowly coming to an end.

Of course, the All-NBA guard isn't the same player he once was but it was still viewed as a smart and valuable acquisition for the franchise and making their superstar happy, as he enters the final year of his contract, was also a bonus.

With Kyrie Irving traded to the Boston Celtics and his replacement, Isaiah Thomas, out with a hip injury until at least January, the addition of the three-time champion provided the team with more firepower.

But it appears that he wasn't welcomed with open arms by all of his new teammates in Ohio.

In an interesting piece by Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, LeBron revealed to him that not every member of the Cavaliers roster was happy with the arrival of Wade.

“There was a couple guys with it,” James said. “But it wasn’t a lot.”

The King admitted he was bothered by the fact that the 12-time All-Star wasn't embraced by the entire roster.

“I still know what he’s capable of doing. Why wouldn’t you want another guy in the locker room that brings a championship mentality and a guy who can still play?” James said. “So, of course, it bothered me, but f*** it. It is what it is.”

According to Lloyd, some were annoyed that the acquisition of Wade came at the expense of popular locker room figure Richard Jefferson who was cut.

At the start of the season, head coach Tyronn Lue also inserted the 35-year-old into the starting line up and dropped J.R. Smith to the bench which didn't draw the best of reactions from the shooting guard.

This possibly played a part in the Wine and Gold's horrible beginning to the campaign but things are now looking much better, thanks in large part to a sacrifice by D.Wade.

During the team's slump, he instructed Lue to make him come off the bench and play with the second unit and reinstate Smith as a starter. The results have been telling.

The Cavs are now on a 10-game winning streak and there is a real feel-good factor back among the franchise.

The former Heat star has reinvented himself as a sixth man and has been crucial in leading the Cavaliers bench which has been playing brilliantly during the run.

He dropped 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting in Thursday night's win over the Atlanta Hawks and the team is rolling.

With games against the Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls and Sacramento coming up, their winning streak could go on for a little while longer.