Everybody wants a piece of Anthony Joshua after he right hooked his way to a rampant 2017 in the heavyweight division.

Joshua broke down the legendary Wladimir Klitschko in front of a packed Wembley crowd in April before emerging victorious from a war of attrition with Carlos Takam six months later.

Bloodying his mandatory challenger in Cardiff has opened the division up to unification with AJ eyeing bouts with Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder to complete his collection in 2018.

The challenges of lineal champion Tyson Fury and even the newly crowned WBA (regular) belt holder Manuel Charr also lay in wait if the 29-year-old extends his unbeaten run in coming months.

A clash with Parker looks set to be the next endeavour for Joshua and if the Kiwi is toppled to the canvas, a mega-money bout with Wilder will be penned in for the summer.

Eddie Hearn reckons the latter would be an absolute slug fest, explaining: "It's an explosive fight, someone's getting knocked out and I believe that, in terms of pedigree and in terms of style, the person more likely to be knocked out in that fight is Deontay Wilder."

It would certainly be an exciting clash and between two knockout experts at that - just ask Eric Molina.

The 35-year-old American fighter holds the unique distinction of being one of just two men to fight both Wilder and Joshua and as a result, there's perhaps no better man to forecast a result between the two heavyweight champions.

Wilder left Molina star-fished on the canvas in June 2015 after nine rounds of domination, before Joshua demolished him within three rounds a year ago.

Molina has spoken out about the two fighters this week and thinks there's only one winner - expounding: "I'm sure Deontay Wilder wins that fight by knockout. Everyone judges what Anthony Joshua did to me as a measuring stick for Deontay Wilder.

"But the world doesn't know that when I fought Anthony Joshua, everything that could possibly go wrong, went wrong and Anthony Joshua's style is the worst style you could possibly put in front of me.

"What I know myself, I will say that Deontay Wilder wins by knockout between rounds five and nine."

Absolutely no doubt in his mind.

It may have taken treble the amount of rounds for Wilder to break down Molina as it did Joshua, but the defeated man on both occasions is under no illusion that AJ defeated him under unfavourable circumstances.

As everybody knows, though, there's one way to truly settle the debate and that's in the ring. Bring it on.

Who would you back in the summer mega-fight - Wilder or Joshua? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms