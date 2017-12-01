Boxing

..

Boxer defeated by both Joshua and Wilder thinks there's a clear favourite

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Everybody wants a piece of Anthony Joshua after he right hooked his way to a rampant 2017 in the heavyweight division.

Joshua broke down the legendary Wladimir Klitschko in front of a packed Wembley crowd in April before emerging victorious from a war of attrition with Carlos Takam six months later.

Bloodying his mandatory challenger in Cardiff has opened the division up to unification with AJ eyeing bouts with Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder to complete his collection in 2018.

The challenges of lineal champion Tyson Fury and even the newly crowned WBA (regular) belt holder Manuel Charr also lay in wait if the 29-year-old extends his unbeaten run in coming months.

A clash with Parker looks set to be the next endeavour for Joshua and if the Kiwi is toppled to the canvas, a mega-money bout with Wilder will be penned in for the summer.

Eddie Hearn reckons the latter would be an absolute slug fest, explaining: "It's an explosive fight, someone's getting knocked out and I believe that, in terms of pedigree and in terms of style, the person more likely to be knocked out in that fight is Deontay Wilder."

It would certainly be an exciting clash and between two knockout experts at that - just ask Eric Molina.

The 35-year-old American fighter holds the unique distinction of being one of just two men to fight both Wilder and Joshua and as a result, there's perhaps no better man to forecast a result between the two heavyweight champions.

BOXING-BRITAIN-US-JOSHUA-MOLINA

Wilder left Molina star-fished on the canvas in June 2015 after nine rounds of domination, before Joshua demolished him within three rounds a year ago.

Molina has spoken out about the two fighters this week and thinks there's only one winner - expounding: "I'm sure Deontay Wilder wins that fight by knockout. Everyone judges what Anthony Joshua did to me as a measuring stick for Deontay Wilder.

"But the world doesn't know that when I fought Anthony Joshua, everything that could possibly go wrong, went wrong and Anthony Joshua's style is the worst style you could possibly put in front of me. 

"What I know myself, I will say that Deontay Wilder wins by knockout between rounds five and nine."

Absolutely no doubt in his mind.

Deontay Wilder v Bermane Stiverne

It may have taken treble the amount of rounds for Wilder to break down Molina as it did Joshua, but the defeated man on both occasions is under no illusion that AJ defeated him under unfavourable circumstances.  

As everybody knows, though, there's one way to truly settle the debate and that's in the ring. Bring it on.

Who would you back in the summer mega-fight - Wilder or Joshua? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing

Trending Stories

Giants owner reveals the status of coach Ben McAdoo's job security

Giants owner reveals the status of coach Ben McAdoo's job security

Update regarding WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble

Update regarding WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble

Something incredible happened when Torino let their goalkeeper take a free-kick

Something incredible happened when Torino let their goalkeeper take a free-kick

Liverpool will sell Coutinho to Barcelona in January - but on one condition [MD]

Liverpool will sell Coutinho to Barcelona in January - but on one condition [MD]

Twitter has noticed the amazing thing Michael Oliver did for Rooney's 60-yard goal

Twitter has noticed the amazing thing Michael Oliver did for Rooney's 60-yard goal

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again