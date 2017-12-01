Piers Morgan has lambasted the England cricket team for their supposedly lightweight conduct in the Ashes series so far.

Trevor Bayliss' team lost the first Ashes Test in Brisbane last week and are preparing for the second which gets underway in Adelaide on December 2.

Famed for his controversial opinions on the social media site, Morgan has criticised their performance on Twitter, and has hit out at the England side for complaining about sledging.

"Dear England cricket team, Please stop whining about Australia bullying & laughing at you. It's embarrassing. Just shut up & play better, then you can start bullying & laughing at THEM."

He continued: "It's the #Ashes not a bloody children's tea party. Thank you. Piers."

This comes after Jimmy Anderson hit out after comments over Jonny Bairstow's strange alleged headbutt on Australia opener Cameron Bancroft were brought up by the latter when he went into bat in Brisbane.

But, all-rounder and England teammate Jimmy Anderson said: "It is not like we are party animals, out 'till three every night. Our focus is showing what we can do with a cricket bat and ball in our hands.

It will only help him, and teammates such as Bairstow, focus even harder if Australia keep trying to put them off their game.

"When someone is trying to get under my skin in all walks of life it makes me more determined to succeed," Anderson added.

"It is up to us individually and as a group to stick together and know that we are not here to roll over."

Jimmy Anderson has also added that Australia are 'sledging bullies', a worrying comment when England are only one Test into the Series.

Morgan has been famed for his criticism of sportsmen and women on his Twitter account in the past, particularly Arsene Wenger and Aaron Ramsey.

You'd never guess he was an Arsenal fan.

