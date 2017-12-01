Football

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been asked to explain his version of events following his animated post-match conversation with Southampton’s Nathan Redmond.

The Citizens pipped the Saints to all three points on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, but it was what happened after the match that caught everyone's attention and got everyone talking.

As the players were making their way off the field at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola came onto the pitch and headed straight for Redmond.

The two were then seen having a rather animated discussion, with Guardiola visibly looking worked up and quite frankly, angry.

His arm gestures and his overall expression didn't come across like he was having a nice conversation with the Saints winger, and everyone was quick to pick up on it on social media.

As expected, a lot of people assumed Guardiola was ripping into Redmond for something, but it later turned out that he was just giving the Englishman some advice. 

That's according to Redmond himself.

The former Norwich City player took to Twitter to release a statement about the incident, and he said that Guardiola was complimenting him and giving him some tactical advice about his own game and own style of play.

An incredible video emerged just the other week of Guardiola giving some passionate advice to Sterling in a training session, and what the Spaniard was doing with Redmond looked rather similar.

However, despite Redmond saying it was a friendly altercation and nothing malicious or aggressive, the FA are still wanting to look into it and have words with the City boss.

The Football Association on Friday said it had sought observations from Guardiola, who has until December 4 to respond.

Up next for City is a visit from strugglers West Ham United, and they'll be confident of extending their winning streak to an incredible 13 games.

