"I have no fear of admitting in the past I thought: 'Is this ever going to happen, Tyson?' He was saying the right things but actions speak louder than words."

Ricky Hatton has been watching Tyson Fury train over the past couple of weeks and even he has previously doubted whether the Gypsy King is serious about a return to boxing.

But now he's in no doubt whatsoever. Hatton has been singing Fury's praises lately and told Sky Sports earlier this week that he's already lost three stone.

That would make Fury 22 stone at present, having ballooned to a hefty 25 stone at one stage, and Hatton claims he wants to shed another four.

"He has lost three stone already, and he wants to lose another four stone," said The Hitman. "He is heading in the right direction.

"He is happy, and he has got his mojo back. It's great to see him looking so happy, and back in good form."

Fury is targeting a return to boxing in 2018 once he loses enough weight and regains his license - providing he's found innocent of doping by UK Anti-Doping.

Should everything go to plan, the 29-year-old is eyeing fights against Tony Bellew, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua to eventually become unified world champion for a second time.

Four stone separates Fury from beginning his assault on heavyweight boxing and a recent picture with Hatton suggested he has a lot of work to do (see below).

Fury clearly has a long way to go before returning to the ring, but according to Hatton, there's some truth to be told about the above picture.

Hatton claims that while Fury weighs 22 stone and has a big gut, he's deceivingly fast and agile and is only going to get quicker as he continues to lose weight.

"Don't let that picture deceive you," added Hatton. "His mobility and movement are good.

"His hands are lightning fast and that is when he's carrying excess weight. He admits that he is carrying [too much weight]."

Let that be a warning to Fury's future opponents - especially Bellew.

Promoter Eddie Hearn this week claimed he's spoken to Fury about a potential fight with the Scouser, saying: "My plan for Tony Bellew is to beat David Haye then fight Tyson Fury.

"By the time he beats Haye, the Fury situation may be in the clear. People want to see Bellew vs Fury, but what we cannot do is wait for Fury."

