Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is beginning to find his feet under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

As with any new signing the German makes, it takes them time to adapt to his high-intensity training and tactics, with a heavy workload expected from all of his players.

His style is almost a polar opposite to what Oxlade-Chamberlain experienced playing for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, and as a result he has been eased into the team, and didn't start a league match until November.

When he did start, though, he took the chance Klopp gave him, by scoring his first league goal for the club in Liverpool's 4-1 success at West Ham.

He's now started the last two league games, while Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Mo Salah have all been given a rest.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Oxlade-Chamberlain believes he is finally getting to grips with Klopp's methods at Anfield.

Having spent £35m on him, the German clearly sees something in him, and with such a large amount of money being forked out he is clearly a key part of his plans for the Reds.

And the former Southampton man appeared to aim a subtle comment at his old boss Wenger, as he claims he will benefit hugely from playing for a manager who encourages them to play to their strengths.

"This manager prides himself on things like pressing and counter-pressing and what areas he wants to win the ball back is more specific and I’ve had to learn those things a little bit, to what I’m used to," he said.

"I think the other main thing is how positive he is and how he wants his players who are good at shooting, are good at dribbling, he pushes you to keep doing those things always. I think that's maybe why you see our shooting stats are always quite high!

"But it’s nice to see that from a manager, because some managers only want you to shoot when it’s maybe ‘right’, whereas this manager wants you to make the decision and whatever it is he deals with it, he’s happy with it, he encourages it."

It appears as though Oxlade-Chamberlain was referring to the belief that Arsenal used to overplay, and always tried to pass it into the net, rather than shoot earlier in the move.

If that is the case, Wenger will be expecting the Englishman to improve on the record of one goal every 15 games that he had in the Premier League for the Gunners.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms