So it's fair to say Pep Guardiola has a type when it comes to goalkeepers and skill with the ball at their feet is an absolute must. Just ask Joe Hart.

The importance pinned to footwork and distribution played a huge role in the ex-Barcelona boss' decision to sign Claudio Bravo last summer as the new number one at Manchester City.

In the end, it proved a foolhardy decision with Bravo struggling in the Premier League with his sound distribution completely overwhelmed by individual errors and weak shot stopping.

For that very reason, Brazilian prodigy Ederson now takes residence between the sticks at the Etihad Stadium but Bravo remains an enviable asset as a number two.

Fancy footwork from goalkeepers was made quite the topic this week after the remarkable decision of Torino to allow their shot stopper - Vanja Milinkovic-Savic - to take a free-kick against Carpi.

It was quite the effort, too, with the Serbian rattling the ball from fully 30 yards before dashing back to his goal line with the scores at 2-0.

The Torino 'keeper wasn't the first and he certainly won't be the last to try his luck following in the footsteps of the likes of Rene Higuita and José Luis Chilavert.

In fact, the aforementioned Bravo once tested his skills from set pieces back in his Real Sociedad days in 2010 and with surprising results - it's no wonder Guardiola rated his ability with the ball at his feet.

Facing off against Gimnastic Tarragona in the Segunda División, the then 27-year-old brushed aside his team mates and inherited responsibility as Sociedad won a free-kick on the edge of the area.

Take a look at what happened:

Bravo, like Milinkovic-Savic, opted for power and managed to find the net after a hearty deflection off a Gimnastic defender in the wall.

The deflection was no reason to quell the excitement and celebrations, though, with the Sociedad congregating in both joy and shock at their 'keeper's antics.

It's far from the classiest free-kick you'll ever see but a goal is a goal and City have something of a wild card in their ranks for set pieces, clearly.

Manchester City fans would certainly forgive him for all his past mistakes if he smashed one past David de Gea in the Manchester derby. One can dream.

Who do you think is the best goalkeeper in world football right now? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms