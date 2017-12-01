Tiger Woods has revealed that Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy helped his comeback to the course after text messages supporting his long-awaited return.

Woods had nine months away from the sport with a back injury, but he came back at the Hero World Challenge on Thursday, November 30.

He made a promising start, recording a three-under par round of 69, which leaves him in a tie for eighth.

He looked to be hitting long off the tee, but he had some unlucky breaks on the back nine.

Former world number one Woods is now ranked a remarkable 1,199th in the world, miles away from his peak days where he dominated as world number one.

Woods has thanked McIlroy and Johnson for getting him ready for his return to the PGA Tour.

Woods and Rory McIlroy are the only players to win both the Silver Medal and the Gold Medal at the Open Championship, and are among the most successful golfers of all time.

“The guys have been great, from JT to Berger to Rory to all the guys, Rickie, DJ,” Woods said.

“I played with all of them, and they’re all trying to help me.They’re all texting me, ‘Come on, let’s go out and play. Let’s go play for some dollars and have a good time.'

“They really want to help me and come back and play," the one time number one ranked player said.

Woods has been off-form since his fall to ranking number 58 in 2011 after information came out regarding extramarital affairs and he has since slipped further down the pecking order.

He was sentenced to a probation with an alcohol ban and drug tests after being arrested in Florida for reckless driving in May 2017.

The promising tournament finish in the Bahamas will surely give Woods a boost going into his next event.

