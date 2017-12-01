Cricket

Steve Smith.

Steve Smith hits back at James Anderson over sledging claims

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Steve Smith has hit back at James Anderson’s suggestion that Australia are acting like bullies in their Ashes sledging campaign, claiming the England paceman is “one of the biggest sledgers in the game”.

Smith was also keen to clarify to England captain Joe Root that there was no intent to mock the tourists as he and Cameron Bancroft laughed their way through their victory press conference after the first Test at the Gabba.

On the eve on the second Test, an inaugural day-night Ashes match at the Adelaide Oval, the Australia captain found himself accounting for his team’s line of verbal attack on the pitch against Jonny Bairstow.

He was also asked to respond to Anderson’s observations in his newspaper column, and said: “I think it’s interesting coming from Jimmy, calling us bullies and big sledgers.

“I think he’s one of the biggest sledgers in the game, to me in particular.

“I remember back in 2010, when I first started and wasn’t any good, he was pretty happy to get stuck into me then.”

As for Australia’s tactics in their 10-wicket first-Test victory, Smith insists – to the best of his knowledge – that nothing said to Bairstow was beyond the pale.

The thrust of what has reached the public domain is collective ridiculing of the England wicketkeeper over the unusual, but benign ‘head-butt’ gesture with which he introduced himself to Australia opener Bancroft on first meeting in a Perth bar back in October.

Smith said: “I think everything was fine. I thought we played the game in good spirit.

Australia Nets Session

“There’s a line there that we’re not to cross.

“It’s about playing good hard aggressive cricket, (and) I think we did that well at the Gabba, and no doubt we’ll continue to do that throughout the series.”

He insisted too that, as he and Brisbane debutant Bancroft revelled in the latter’s recollections about Bairstow’s introductory gesture following the Test win, it was not an exercise in humour directly at England’s expense.

“I certainly wasn’t mocking (Root’s) team,” said Smith.

“I’m happy to clarify with him, no problem there at all.”

CRICKET-AUS-ENG-ASHES

He told a press conference it was simply Bancroft’s deadpan demeanour which tickled him.

“I was laughing at Cameron and the way he delivered the events of what had happened,” he said.

“I don’t know Cameron that well yet; I haven’t played a lot with him.

“He was very dry and different in the way things came across. You guys got a good laugh out of it, as much as I did.”

Australia expect to field an unchanged team this weekend as they bid to go 2-0 up with three to play.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Australia cricket
The Ashes
Cricket
England cricket

Trending Stories

Giants owner reveals the status of coach Ben McAdoo's job security

Giants owner reveals the status of coach Ben McAdoo's job security

See: Jack Swagger trains MMA with former WWE Champion

See: Jack Swagger trains MMA with former WWE Champion

Twitter has noticed the amazing thing Michael Oliver did for Rooney's 60-yard goal

Twitter has noticed the amazing thing Michael Oliver did for Rooney's 60-yard goal

Paul Pogba reveals the reason he let Ashley Young take the free-kick vs Watford

Paul Pogba reveals the reason he let Ashley Young take the free-kick vs Watford

What happened to the 15-year-old Liverpool beat Man Utd and Real Madrid to sign in 2011

What happened to the 15-year-old Liverpool beat Man Utd and Real Madrid to sign in 2011

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again