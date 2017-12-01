Football

Renato Sanches.

How football fans reacted to Swansea City signing Renato Sanches on loan

Renato Sanches is so far proving to be a very expensive mistake for Swansea City.

Having joined from Bayern Munich on a season-long loan in the summer transfer window, the 20-year-old has been nothing short of terrible for manager Paul Clement.

He's made eight Premier League appearances thus far and hasn't done anything to justify the £50,000-per-week wages Swansea are paying him.

Worse still, Sanches' loan deal actually stands to cost the Swans over £7 million.

An early return to Bayern in January has been suggested since Wednesday's shambolic showing against Chelsea, but Clement insists Sanches will find his feet.

"I feel for him because he is a very talented player and I don't think in any of the games this year he has shown the talent that he has," said the Swansea boss.

"He is a player who is struggling for confidence and is struggling for form. We believe we are the right environment to get him out of that.

"We hope that he is going to make the right steps that are needed. I think he has got to start with the basics and get the simple things right.

"At the moment, I am seeing games where he is trying very difficult things but today you see him misplacing lots of simple passes. His confidence is very low."

Swansea City v Newcastle United - Premier League

And to think, when Swansea announced on August 31 that they had secured Sanches' services on loan, football fans were all calling it the signing of the year.

Have a look back through Twitter's archives and you'll find hundreds of tweets from supporters going mental at what Swansea had managed to pull off. Let's take a look.

SWANSEA WELCOME SANCHES...

... FOOTBALL FANS GO WILD

Safe to say football fans had no idea how Sanches' season would actually pan out.

It's been quite the fall from grace for the Portugal midfielder, who you will recall won Euro 2016 Young Player of the Tournament a year ago.

He was phenomenal in France, but after a tough season at Bayern and now Swansea, questions are starting to be asked of whether he really is the real deal.

Clement will hope to coax the best out of Sanches but initial signs suggest he just isn't cut out for the Premier League.

