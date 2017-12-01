Football is a game of opinions.

What one fan thinks is correct, another will think is incorrect. What one fan thinks is a foul, another will think it isn't.

One of the major talking points this season has been: what is offside, and what isn't offside?

And, maybe somewhat unsurprisingly, it’s not just supporters who are confused by the offside rule.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahomovic seems to be unsure as to what is and what isn’t offside in today’s game.

There have been plenty of questionable decisions made this season, with Manchester City's third goal against Arsenal a major talking point in recent weeks.

What looked clearly offside to most people, it was deemed onside by the linesman during the game, meaning City extended their lead to 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

This came at a crucial time, as it was just after Arsenal had pulled one back to get themselves back into the game.

And it's not the first time Arsenal have had a close call in terms of offside this season.

Alexandre Lacazette thought he had equalised for the Gunners away at Stoke City earlier this season, but he was deemed offside when replays showed he was actually just on.

However, it's not just the fans or officials who aren't 100% sure what is onside and what is off.

Enter Ibrahimovic.

In a video posted on his official Twitter account, the Sweden star is seen enjoying a leisurely kick-about with his new agent Dex, discussing the offside rule.

Asked by his agent if he knew what offside was, Ibrahimovic answered sheepishly: “I think so.”

That might explain why he has been caught offside 37 times in 31 Premier League games since joining United.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms