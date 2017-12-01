Gary Lineker couldn't have hoped for a better way to celebrate his 57th birthday when he hosted the draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia on Friday.

Lineker was joined by a host of big names on the stage in Moscow, such as Carles Puyol, Diego Forlan and the great Diego Maradona.

Ahead of what was undoubtedly an exciting yet daunting task on live TV, the former England international said he was wary of making any mistakes.

"On a personal level I hope that everything goes off as it should, we don't have any problems and I don't make any big mistakes!" Lineker told FIFA.com.

"Seriously, though, it's a great occasion and a moment to savour. I might be a bit nervous.

"I've presented a lot of events on TV but this is different. It's tricky, but we hope everything works out alright."

Luckily for Lineker the draw went pretty smoothly and he avoided making any embarrassing mistakes alongside Russian journalist Maria Komandnaya.

Lineker was so calm on stage, in fact, that he fired shots at none other than Maradona after he drew Croatia to join Argentina in Group D.

In the video below, Lineker turns to Maradona and says: "Diego has picked out Croatia to play against his Argentina, but Diego has always been good with his hands."

LINEKER ENDS MARADONA

Boom. Like most England fans, Lineker is clearly still sour about Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup and wanted to exact some kind of revenge.

Twitter found Lineker's joke hilarious, as you can see in the reaction below.

TWITTER REACTS

2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA DRAW

Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

