Football

Gary Lineker.

Gary Lineker hilariously trolls Diego Maradona during the 2018 World Cup draw

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Gary Lineker couldn't have hoped for a better way to celebrate his 57th birthday when he hosted the draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia on Friday.

Lineker was joined by a host of big names on the stage in Moscow, such as Carles Puyol, Diego Forlan and the great Diego Maradona.

Ahead of what was undoubtedly an exciting yet daunting task on live TV, the former England international said he was wary of making any mistakes.

"On a personal level I hope that everything goes off as it should, we don't have any problems and I don't make any big mistakes!" Lineker told FIFA.com.

"Seriously, though, it's a great occasion and a moment to savour. I might be a bit nervous.

"I've presented a lot of events on TV but this is different. It's tricky, but we hope everything works out alright."

Luckily for Lineker the draw went pretty smoothly and he avoided making any embarrassing mistakes alongside Russian journalist Maria Komandnaya.

Lineker was so calm on stage, in fact, that he fired shots at none other than Maradona after he drew Croatia to join Argentina in Group D.

In the video below, Lineker turns to Maradona and says: "Diego has picked out Croatia to play against his Argentina, but Diego has always been good with his hands."

LINEKER ENDS MARADONA

Boom. Like most England fans, Lineker is clearly still sour about Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup and wanted to exact some kind of revenge.

Twitter found Lineker's joke hilarious, as you can see in the reaction below.

TWITTER REACTS

2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA DRAW

Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Football
Gary Lineker
Football
Diego Maradona
Argentina Football
World Cup

Trending Stories

Giants owner reveals the status of coach Ben McAdoo's job security

Giants owner reveals the status of coach Ben McAdoo's job security

Two WWE superstars might be leaving the company soon [PWI]

Two WWE superstars might be leaving the company soon [PWI]

How football fans reacted on Twitter when Swansea signed Renato Sanches on loan

How football fans reacted on Twitter when Swansea signed Renato Sanches on loan

The 2002 World Cup Team of the Tournament included some shock names

The 2002 World Cup Team of the Tournament included some shock names

Ibrahimovic posts video on Twitter discussing the offside rule - and it's really weird

Ibrahimovic posts video on Twitter discussing the offside rule - and it's really weird

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again