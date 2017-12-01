Football

Robbie Savage roasted for posting England-Iceland tweet during WC draw

England certainly weren't given the easiest of World Cup groups when they drew Belgium on Friday afternoon, but the inclusion of Tunisia and Panama will serve to reassure Three Lions fans. 

Supporters are already beginning to plot who Gareth Southgate's men could face in the knockout stages and quiet optimism will simmer away ahead of the summer.

The draw has certainly proven kinder than the 'group of death' England found themselves in for the 2014 instalment alongside Italy, Uruguay and giant killers Costa Rica.

Nevertheless, the past two tournaments don't exactly inspire much optimism around England who failed to emerge from the group stages in 2014 and suffered an ignominious defeat to Iceland at Euro 2016.

Having failed to win their group, fans were left in shock as goals from Ragnar Sigurdsson and Kolbeinn Sigthorsson confined England to their most damaging result in tournament football since 1950.

As a result, there was a quiet relief when England avoided their bogey team in the 2018 draw with Iceland making their first appearance on football's biggest stage.

Robbie Savage couldn't help trolling the Three Lions about that fact, too, posting:

Very funny, Robbie but it didn't exactly go down well.

With Wales failing to qualify, despite reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2016, it's fair to say the tweet backfired with the likes of Phil Neville and DT from ArsenalFanTV piling in.

Take a look at the reaction below:

Cruel but fair. Wales will be missed from the World Cup after their exciting performances in France and admirable solo showings from the likes of Ashley Williams and Gareth Bale.

Savage followed up on the reaction by posting:

Let's be honest, though, knowing England's luck, you can just see them locking horns with Iceland at some point. 

How far do you think England will go at next summer's tournament? Have your say in the comments section below.

