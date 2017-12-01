One WWE veteran may be kept off television for a little bit.

That veteran is Kane. According to CageSide Seats, here's some talk that Kane will be off television for a few weeks to sell the attack from Braun Strowman on Raw this week.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Knoxville, TN at the Thompson Boling Arena on the USA Network, the former WWE wrestled two matches.

Finn Balor defeated Kane by DQ in the main event of the show. However, prior to the match, following Kane beating Jason Jordan in a singles match.

He has wrestled in promotions such as Smoky Mountain Wrestling and the United States Wrestling Association before joining the WWE in 1995.

Following his debut in 1997, Kane remained a pivotal component of the company's Attitude Era of the late 1990s and early 2000s

Kane is a three-time world champion (having held the WWE Championship, ECW Championship, and WWE's World Heavyweight Championship once each) and a 12-time world tag team champion, having held the WWE World Tag Team Championship, WCW Tag Team Championship and WWE Tag Team Championships with various partners. He is also a two-time Intercontinental Champion. Kane also holds the record for cumulative Royal Rumble eliminations at 44.

WWE is teasing how Strowman and Kane will settle their score on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. WWE.com wrote the following in their Raw preview article to hype the upcoming show:

“Much like a monster in a horror flick, Braun Strowman just won’t stay down. One week after the just-as-formidable Kane injured The Monster Among Men’s throat with the aid of a steel chair and the ring steps, Strowman returned the favor with a windpipe-crushing assault on The Big Red Machine.

Clearly, these behemoths have unfinished business. Will they collide once again when the red brand heads to Los Angeles?”

It’s always possible that the sports entertainment company books these two stars in a match on Raw or at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV (pay-per-view) event that takes place on Sunday, January 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.

What are your thoughts on the sports entertainment company keeping this WWE veteran off television for a little bit? Is this a good or bad idea? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

