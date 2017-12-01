WWE officials are already planning for next year’s Royal Rumble event. WWE is returning to Philadelphia for next year’s Royal Rumble PPV (pay-per-view) event.

Two rumored matches for the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view has been revealed.

As of this writing, Kane vs. Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe are the only two matches that are being rumored for the Royal Rumble PPV.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, January 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.

WWE will be holding an NXT Takeover special on 1/27/18, RAW on 1/29/18 and SmackDown Live on 1/30/18.

All four events listed above will be held at the Wells Fargo Center, which marks the first time WWE has held four events in a row at that arena. WWE held the Royal Rumble event in Philadelphia back in 2004 and 2015.

It’s well known by now that the sports entertainment company has been planning for Roman Reigns to challenge Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 34.

It seems to be the direction that we are heading. Now comes the question of who Lesnar would defend the title against at the Royal Rumble.

There have been rumors over the past few months that WWE could be building up Finn Balor for that match and doing ‘The Beast vs the Demon’. However, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has changed his mind.

McMahon decided that Balor “isn’t over enough” for a match against Brock. Lesnar is expected to part of the show but it's possible that the Universal Title won't be on the line.

What are your thoughts on these two rumored matches for the upcoming pay-per-view event that the sports entertainment company will be presenting to its fans?

