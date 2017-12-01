Finn Balor continues to joke about facing Brock Lesnar.

It’s well known by now that the sports entertainment company has been planning for Roman Reigns to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 34.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network and is the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured on the card.

It seems to be the direction that we are heading. Now comes the question of who Lesnar would defend the title against at the Royal Rumble.

There have been rumors over the past few months that WWE could be building up Finn Balor for that match and doing ‘The Beast vs the Demon’. However, it has widely been reported that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has changed his mind. McMahon decided that Balor “isn’t over enough” for a match against Brock.

Lesnar is expected to part of the show but it's possible that the Universal Title won't be on the line.

Balor has been using the word “over” on social media for the past few days as a way to poke fun at all of this. Recently, he posted a joke about him never getting a match against Brock. You can see the post here.

Balor is widely known for his tenure with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) as Prince Devitt, where he is a three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion. Balor signed with WWE in 2014 and was placed in NXT.

Balor became a one-time NXT Champion with his reign being the longest in the title's history at 292 days (although WWE recognizes it at 293). He was then called up to the main roster and beat Seth Rollins at SummerSlam last year to win the WWE Universal Title. Balor became the first wrestler in WWE history to win a world title in their pay-per-view debut.

This marked the quickest wrestler in WWE history to win a world title at 27 days following his main roster debut by becoming the Universal Title. However, he relinquished the championship a day later due to suffering a legitimate shoulder injury during the match.

What are your thoughts on WWE nott? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms