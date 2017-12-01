War Games was a big hit with the WWE fans as well as the NXT superstars.

WWE decided to bring the match at the NXT Takeover: War Games event that took place on Saturday, November 18th at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas and aired on the WWE Network.

Sanity vs. Undisputed Era vs. Authors Of Pain & Roderick Strong served as the main event in the gimmick match at the event. Other matches that were featured on the card include Drew McIntyre © vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas for the NXT Title, Kairi Sane vs. Peyton Royce vs. Ember Moon vs. Nikki Cross in a Fatal 4-Way NXT Women’s Title Match, Aleister Black vs. The Velveteen Dream and Lars Sullivan vs. Kassius Ohno.

Eric Young recently wrote a piece for ESPN that went into detail about his experience at NXT Takeover: WarGames.

Young detailed the backstage reaction immediately following the match which includes the reactions of Triple H, Shawn Michaels and more. Here is what he said:

“One of the coolest moments of all was walking backstage after the match, and there’s Hunter and Michael Hayes, Shawn Michaels, Matt Bloom and a bunch of the other coaches. Pat Patterson’s there, and Michael Cole’s there.

These are guys who, in the end, decide whether it was good or not — and they’re all standing there clapping. Doing a match like that, it gives you this adrenaline rush, but that moment afterward hits you in a much different, but also very meaningful, way.

When you set something in motion and then it goes off the way you intended it to be, that feeling can’t be duplicated”

“Having these people that you looked up to, idolized and in some ways even feared, clapping and shaking your hand — it doesn’t get better than that professionally. That’s the mountaintop, the absolute top of what wrestling is, as far as an accomplishment goes. Titles are incredible, but no matter what you’re doing, having the people who you work for, who pay your salary, be standing and shaking their head and they can’t believe how good it was — that’s the ultimate”

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WarGames may become an annual Survivor Series weekend tradition. It was noted there were talks of that immediate following the match, which was a big success.

What are your thoughts on WWE bringing back this gimmick match each year? Is this is a good or bad idea? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms