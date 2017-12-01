England can't have too many complaints with their World Cup draw but locking horns with Belgium certainly proves a daunting task.

The Red Devils have never enjoyed great success at major tournaments, but stand amidst a golden generation that sees the small nation boats unparalleled squad depth.

Kevin De Bruyne is arguably the best player in the Premier League fight now and his compatriot Eden Hazard states a strong case for second place. Throw in the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Thibaut Courtois, Vincent Kompany and you have quite the team.

Gareth Southgate will almost certainly be wrestling with the low country for top spot in Group G to a knockout journey that could see clashes with the likes of Portugal and Brazil.

Nevertheless, England can at least take sanctuary in the like of expectation with the ambitious forecasts of supporters having weighed heavily on the Three Lions' very own 'Golden Generation.'

A clash with Belgium will also pit Southgate's squad up against a number of Premier League stars with teammates becoming rivals and old clashes resurfacing.

The former is certainly the case at Tottenham with three Belgian internationals taking residence at Wembley stadium - Moussa Dembele, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

Interestingly, too, Vertonghen took upon himself to watch the World Cup draw with Eric Dier who is practically guaranteed a place in the England squad next summer.

And what started as a standard meeting of teammates to watch the draw became very interesting, very quickly when England and Belgium wound up in the same group.

Thankfully for fans, both players' reactions were filmed as part of the Instagram live feed they were manning at the time. It's fair to say they had rather different reactions - take a look:

Dier looks absolutely chuffed with the draw while Vertonghen laments the decision with a sprinkling of sarcasm.

Michy Batshuayi and Simon Mignolet have also waded in with their reaction on Twitter with the dynamic of an already exciting international clash beginning to add up.

There will be no shortage of pressure on the Belgians to perform with solid performances at the past two major tournaments offering reason for optimism but the expectation to hunt for silverware is starting to creep in.

If England have any advantage, it's in their absence of expectation - a circumstance under which Wales thrived against the Red Devils.

Only time will tell and it'll be one hell of a clash.

How far do you think England will go at next summer's tournament? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms