The whole world was stunned when Paul Pogba made an £89 million move from Juventus to Manchester United in 2016.

Not only did the deal shatter the existing transfer record for a player, but what made it even more astonishing is the fact that Man United let the same player go on a free transfer just four years prior.

But transfer business has only got more and more crazy since the Frenchman's move return to Old Trafford.

Despite £89 million being a hefty sum of money, Pogba's transfer has already been eclipsed twice.

Neymar's shock £200 million move this summer stunned the football world once again, and then to replace him Barcelona then shelled out over £100 million in their signing of Ousname Dembele.

Absolute madness.

POGBA REVEALS HIS PRICE TAG WAS A BURDEN

Pogba was only the world's most expensive player for just a year, but he has recently announced his relief that he no longer holds that record.

In an exclusive interview with The Evening Standard, the 24-year-old said: "The player with the biggest price tag is more expensive now.

"So people don’t think about me, they don’t care about me. It is good. Me, I just care about football.

"The Neymar deal is special for me because it means journalists are not looking at the price any more. They are more looking at my performance on the pitch. That’s what matters.

"This season, there is less pressure for me and I can focus even more on my football.

"Now not being the player with the price tag helps me, it helps me a lot to focus on the field and nothing else."

POGBA REVEALS HOW MUCH HE THINKS DELE ALLI IS WORTH

Pogba and Alli were recently involved together in a launch of Adidas' new Predator boot, and the former Juventus midfielder explained how much he thought the Tottenham star was worth and why.

He said: "I think he is worth even more than £100m because you see how he plays - he is very talented but still very young.

"But he is mature as well - you can see that in his football. He can deal with the talk. You can see he doesn’t care.

"He should, and will, focus on his football, and the rest, they will always speak. Always focus on the field."

So Pogba thinks Alli is worth even more than himself? Very interesting...

