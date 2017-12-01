Following Torino's goalkeeper hitting the bar from a ridiculous 30-yard-free-kick on Wednesday night, Italian football cooked up another gem on Friday during Roma's clash v Spal in Serie A.

With Roma sitting in fourth in Serie A having won ten of their opening 13 games, Spal travelled to Rome knowing they would have to put in a special performance to take anything from the game.

And the away side got off to the worst start, with Felipe being sent off for the relegation threatened side after just nine minutes.

That sending off shifted the odds even more heavily in Roma's favour, and the home side were able capitalise on having an extra man as they eventually emerged 3-1 winners.

Despite the positive result, Roma remained in 4th in the table five points behind leaders Napoli, albeit with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Spal remained in the relegation zone in 18th.

THERE WAS A VERY ODD PASSAGE OF PLAY DURING THE GAME

With Roma winning 3-0 and holding a comfortable lead, the away side looked to have secured a route back into the game when they won a penalty in the 55th minute.

Frederico Viviani, a former Roma youth player, stepped up and duly dispatched the spot kick.

However, sheer madness ensued.

The referee promptly blew his whistle for encroachment, and Viviani was forced to take his penalty again.

But on his second try, the 25-year-old tried a ridiculous 'Panenka', which was tipped onto the bar by Alisson in the Roma goal.

With the ball up for grabs Roma had the opportunity to clear it, but one of their players inexplicably mistimed their clearance and could only swing at midair.

And with the ball bouncing around the ball fell to that man Viviani, who atoned for his error by smashing home the loose ball.

Watch the episode here:

What a bizarre sequence of events.

