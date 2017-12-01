Chris Eubank Jr and George Groves will collide on February 18th of 2018 and it's building up to become one of the most intriguing domestic bouts in recent memory.

While it is an all-British affair, it has world title implications with Groves' WBA (Super) super-middleweight title and IBO super-middleweight title up for grabs.

It's also the semi-final of the super-middleweight World Boxing Super Series.

At a press conference to discuss the fight, Groves insinuated that this fight would be a pivotal moment in the relationship of Eubank Jr and his father, Chris Eubank Snr.

Eubank Jr did not take kindly to the assertion and cut Groves off. However, the 29-year-old Groves has now told Boxing News Online exactly what he was getting at.

“He wouldn’t let me finish my point. And it is a pivotal point between him and his father. I did wonder; their relationship, is it strained? Do they have a good relationship outside of boxing? Does his dad get on his nerves?

"Does he give him the wrong advice at the wrong times? Because it’s all well and good when you’re fighting for British title but now he’s fighting for a world title in a sold out Manchester Arena. Will his dad fold? Because it’s the first time he’s dad’s been in a big fight in a long time. And his dad knows that he’s not going to win. The son might believe he’s going to win, the dad knows he’s not. He’s as good as told me. He knows that,” Groves said.

Eubank Snr has often been criticised by the media and fans alike for trying to remain in the spotlight. While it should be his son's time, Eubank Snr seems to relish his opportunities to speak to the media and stand in his son's corner.

Plenty of fighters have cottoned onto the situation too, but is Groves just trying to get into Eubank Jr's head?

“I think in a desperate time he’ll be anchoring towards his father [but] he’s been found wanting. Over the years, before my time, but I’ve seen it, not to make it about the father, but the father’s been found wanting and he’s supposed to be the fella that’s guiding and nudging Junior in the right direction. I don’t believe he is.

"Commercially Junior’s done it himself and he’s done it well with the aid of the father, managerially the dad’s pulled him in and out and stumbled across this position, which we all have. This tournament is a brand new thing and free agents went in it. And there’s great prize money and it’s a great format.

"Up until now he’s managed to create something out of nothing. Maybe that is the God complex. But now it’s materialised into a real fight, a big fight and I don’t believe it’s a fight that they can possibly prepare for, let alone win.”

Are the Eubanks on the same page or is their split inevitable?

