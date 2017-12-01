In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Tom Brady, Eli Manning.

Tom Brady discusses the Giants' benching of quarterback Eli Manning

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In a shocking move earlier this week, the New York Giants announced that Geno Smith would start at quarterback this weekend instead of Eli Manning.

Manning isn't hurt, but the Giants will still bench him, ending his incredible 210-game starting streak, during which he's led the team to two Super Bowl wins while starting every game since 2004.

Manning was understandably crushed by the decision, and had to fight back tears while discussing it with the media.

Even New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who Manning beat in his two Super Bowl wins, feels for the Giants' star, saying it was an unfortunate situation during an interview on Westwood One Radio (via ESPN.com):

"I have nothing but the most respect for him and everything he's achieved and accomplished in his career," Brady said. "Obviously, being on the other side of two of those Super Bowl losses to an Eli Manning-led team, I just have so much respect for his dependability, for his consistency, for his toughness. You know that's really everything you want in an NFL player, and I think Eli has always provided that for the team. So I think it's a pretty unfortunate situation."

That's a ringing endorsement for Manning from one of the best quarterbacks ever to play the game and one of his biggest rivals.

However, Brady added that he's not surprised by the situation, as things like this happen pretty often to the best players in professional sports. He cited the examples of Jerry Rice, Ronnie Lott, Joe Montana and even Michael Jordan while saying he wouldn't be surprised if Manning ends up with another squad next year:

"I think there's always these types of situations. As a fan growing up, I mean, to see Joe Montana playing in another uniform, and again, to see Jerry Rice or Ronnie Lott [in another uniform], you know guys that I really looked up to and admired, there's not many happy endings in sports, and you know that's just the way it is.

"You always wish for everything to go like a fairy tale, but it doesn't. Michael Jordan played for the Washington Wizards. I mean, who would have ever believed that? And that's just pro sports."

What sort of insight could Brady be offering there? Does that mean he'd be open to finishing his career in a uniform other than New England's? That remains to be seen, but for right now, he's having another MVP-level season while Manning struggles in New York.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
NFL
Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski
New England Patriots
Eli Manning
New York Giants
NFL Playoffs

Trending Stories

Giants owner reveals the status of coach Ben McAdoo's job security

Giants owner reveals the status of coach Ben McAdoo's job security

NXT star reveals backstage reaction to War Games match

NXT star reveals backstage reaction to War Games match

The reason Maradona was wearing two watches during the World Cup draw [Mirror]

The reason Maradona was wearing two watches during the World Cup draw [Mirror]

The truly bizarre thing that happened when Spal took a penalty v Roma

The truly bizarre thing that happened when Spal took a penalty v Roma

Paul Pogba verdict on what Dele Alli is worth is a big surprise

Paul Pogba verdict on what Dele Alli is worth is a big surprise

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again