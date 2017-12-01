Football

Jurgen Klopp, Joey Barton.

Jurgen Klopp hits back after Joey Barton claims Liverpool have regressed under him

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Joey Barton has a penchant for getting himself in the headlines, doesn't he?

Now that the former Burnley midfielder works as a pundit, it seems like we're going to be treated to a fair few more of his controversial sound bites every week.

However, this time, he might actually have a point.

Earlier this week, the one-time England international claimed that Liverpool may have actually regressed under Jurgen Klopp since the German arrived at Anfield back in 2015.

The Reds drew with champions Chelsea last weekend and it could be argued they had the better of the play, too. Still, as far as records go, Klopp has failed to surpass what his predecessor Brendan Rodgers achieved over the same amount of time with the club.

"Liverpool are getting closer to the other sides than they are to winning the league," Barton said on talkSPORT.

"They are actually regressing under Jurgen Klopp. They are not getting any closer to wining the league. Manchester City are now 14 points ahead of them having played the same amount of games. They are closer to West Ham, who are in the relegation zone, than they are to the top of the table."

However, Klopp refuted Barton's suggestion at a pre-match press conference on Friday and insists that the Chelsea game is perfect evidence that the side is making strides in the right direction.

Swansea City v Burnley - Premier League

"Yes, we’ve made progress 100 per cent," Klopp claimed ahead of his side's trip to Stoke.

"We’ve been more patient in the right way in specific games. Last year we had really, really good performances (against the top teams), but now we are in a new season and we feel in a really good way.

"Chelsea are an unbelievably difficult team to play, we played them in a completely different manner. We dominated them. That’s fantastic. We didn’t win, but I still feel we are in a good way."

FBL-ENG-PR-STOKE-LIVERPOOL

With Mohamed Salah firing on all cylinders in addition to the class of Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool have plenty going for them.

Their defensive frailties seem to consistently let them down, though, and Klopp will need to address that area of his squad if he ever intends to make real progress.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Joey Barton
Mohamed Salah
Football
Philippe Coutinho

Trending Stories

Tom Brady weighs in on the Giants' decision to bench Eli Manning

Tom Brady weighs in on the Giants' decision to bench Eli Manning

NXT star reveals backstage reaction to War Games match

NXT star reveals backstage reaction to War Games match

The reason Maradona was wearing two watches during the World Cup draw [Mirror]

The reason Maradona was wearing two watches during the World Cup draw [Mirror]

The truly bizarre thing that happened when Spal took a penalty v Roma

The truly bizarre thing that happened when Spal took a penalty v Roma

Paul Pogba verdict on what Dele Alli is worth is a big surprise

Paul Pogba verdict on what Dele Alli is worth is a big surprise

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again