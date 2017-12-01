Cesaro has revealed when he found out that he would be going from a singles competitor to a tag team performer with Sheamus.

If you recall, they were in the middle of a best-of-7 series of matches against one another when then-Raw General Manager and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley put them together as a tag team. Sheamus and Cesaro have went on to be very successful, winning the Raw Tag Team Championships 3 times so far.

On the November 6 episode of Raw in Manchester, England, Cesaro and Sheamus defeated Ambrose and Rollins following a distraction from their former rivals The New Day to win their record tying third Raw Tag Team Championship, This also marked Cesaro’s record tying fourth individual reign.

During a recent interview with Al Arabiya English, Cesaro revealed when he found out that he would be teaming with Sheamus. He also shared how their relationship has grown since teaming together. Here is what he said:

“The moment I found out I was teaming with Sheamus was the moment the fans did. It was when Mick Foley announced it on [Monday Night] Raw. I didn’t know much before that, and actually anything you saw on TV since then, and even before that with the best of seven series, was essentially art imitating life.

Sheamus and I did have a rivalry, and then became a team, and we went from being work acquaintances to becoming best friends. That’s what makes this team so special and what makes the fans connect with us—that they were a part of this whole journey with me and Sheamus.”

“I was lucky enough to have many different tag partners. I was partners with Kassius Ohno as the Kings of Wrestling [in the indies], and in WWE I was with Jack Swagger. I thought we were the best tag team to never win the WWE Tag Team Championship. Next, of course, my partnership with Tyson Kidd, which was tragically cut short after six months. I wasn’t looking to be in another tag team, and I know neither was Sheamus. Now we’re having the time of our lives.”

