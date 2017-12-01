One injured WWE NXT star is expected to return to action soon.

That star is Tommaso Ciampa, who is best known for his work in Ring of Honor (ROH), where he is a former 1-time World Television Champion, and several other independent promotions, including Beyond Wrestling, Chaotic Wrestling (CW), Top Rope Promotions (TRP), and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG).

He was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Killer Kowalski, and debuted in January 2005. He appeared on the July 14, 2005, episode of SmackDown as Thomas Whitney who was one of Muhammad Hassan's lawyers and confronted The Undertaker. Tommaso read a statement from Hassan before being attacked by The Undertaker.

On February 4, 2007, it was announced that Whitney signed a developmental contract with WWE and was sent to Ohio Valley Wrestling. He debuted on February 21 and wrestled as Tommaso. On June 27, 2007, Whitney debuted a new gimmick when he began wrestling under a mask as Prodigy. On August 9, Whitney was released from his WWE developmental contract.

He returned to the indy scene where he found success. He wrestled for Ring of Honor from 2011 - 2015.

On September 2, 2015, Ciampa was announced as part of the WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. On September 9, he successfully advanced in the first round of the tournament alongside his new partner Johnny Gargano, defeating the also newly formed duo of Tyler Breeze and Bull Dempsey. He would later sign with WWE NXT.

Ciampa suffered an injury at an NXT live event earlier this year in Highland Heights, KY. Despite the injury, Ciampa wrestled at NXT Takeover: Chicago against Authors of Pain for the NXT Tag Team Titles in a Ladder Match. Post-match, he attacked his tag team partner Johnny Gargano.

After the match, Ciampa attacked Gargano, turning into a villain and disbanding #DIY. It was later revealed that Ciampa had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee and would await surgery in Birmingham, Alabama. In a further update, it was reported that his surgery was successful, and the timetable for his return has been estimated for March 2018.

In an update, Dave Meltzer reported on Twitter recently that Ciampa would be able to return to in-ring action as early as NXT Takeover: Philadelphia which takes place in January. Although he did not give an exact for his return, Meltzer added that his return would be soon.

