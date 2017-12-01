We now know why WWE decided to call up several NXT stars to the main roster.

Dave Meltzer wrote about the call-ups in the recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

He noted that it had to do with the same seven or eight women being recycled through the matches and the call-up was done to shake things up.

He wrote, “The reason for all the women’ call-ups is just that the feeling was with the same seven or eight women on each brand being featured, you’ve pretty much burned through most of the match-ups and there had become a sameness to the women’s divisions and this would shake things up.”

As seen on recent episode of Monday Night Raw in Houston, TX at the Toyota, Center on the USA Network, there was supposed to be a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the new #1 contender for the Raw Women’s Title.

However, during the match, Paige made her return, as well as NXT, stars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville made their main roster debut. They attacked Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James and Dana Brooke to end the segment.

Also, as seen on a recent episode of SmackDown Live in Houston, TX at the Toyota, Center on the USA Network, NXT superstars Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan made their main roster debut. The NXT stars attacked Naomi and Becky Lynch in the backstage area.

Some of the more notable names that were called up were Riott and Rose.

In 2015, Rose placed second on the WWE competition WWE Tough Enough. That same year, she signed a contract with WWE and joined the reality television show Total Divas, which is produced by WWE and E!. Rose made her in-ring debut for WWE's developmental territory, WWE NXT, during a six-Diva tag team match at a live event in Venice, Florida on January 30, 2016. On the September 28 episode of NXT, Rose lost her first televised singles match to Ember Moon, and it turned out to be her second and last live broadcast appearance in NXT.

Before joining the WWE, Riot has worked on the independent circuit for promotions such as Shimmer Women Athletes, Shine Wrestling, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), and World Wonder Ring Stardom.

She signed with WWE and reported to the WWE Performance Center in January of this year. She made her in–ring debut on January 13 at an NXT live event, losing to Daria Berenat. Riott wrestled her final NXT match at NXT Takeover: War Games. The match will air on an upcoming episode of NXT on the WWE Network.

What are your thoughts on the recent callups? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

