Antonio Conte.

Antonio Conte has launched another scathing rant ahead of Chelsea v Newcastle

Antonio Conte is well known for the passion he displays on the sidelines and many Chelsea fans love him for this very reason.

However, the Italian is sometimes guilty of too much enthusiasm, and he has found himself in trouble with the FA as a result.

Just last week against Swansea, the former Juventus manager reacted badly to what he believed was a number of poor decisions given by the referee against his side.

And Conte took his complaints too far as he was sent to the stands for his misbehaviour.

The 48-year-old has since apologised for his actions, and even joked that the £8,000 fine he was given had severe implications for his wife.

Speaking about the incident yesterday, Conte said: "My wife is angry. It is her birthday in two days and I said for this reason I will not buy a gift!"

CONTE IS STILL FURIOUS

But despite being able to joke about his poor behaviour, Conte is still furious ahead of Chelsea's game against Newcastle on Saturday.

In an incredible rant, the Italian suggested that there was a conspiracy against Chelsea, primarily down to their poor fixture list.

The Chelsea boss claims that his side's game against Newcastle on Saturday would be the fourth time an opponent has had an extra day's rest than them in the Premier League this season, and he was not happy.

Conte said: "I don’t want to complain, but, OK once it can happen. Twice it can happen. Against Man City. The third time, you start to be perplexed.

"In only 14 League games (it has happened) four times. It is very difficult to think that this is a coincidence, honestly. Honestly.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-SWANSEA

"I don’t want advantages for my team. I want the same rest as our opponents. It's very difficult to do this? I don’t think so.

"If you give one day more of rest (to other teams) and then you play every three days, you have injuries and the squad is this, you can find a lot of difficulties.

"I spoke with my club and I hope my club will try to do something about the situation. I repeat: I’m trying to protect my club, I'm trying to protect my players and I'm trying to protect the fans and maybe also the League.

"Every team has this type of situation. But from the start of the season, I don't know, I see only Chelsea to have this type of situation.

"I want respect for my job, for my club, for the players, for the fans."

Premier League
Football
Chelsea

