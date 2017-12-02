After months of Arsenal fans complaining that Mesut Ozil wasn't worth what he was supposedly asking for, the German has made plenty of Gooners eat their words lately.

Truly majestic displays against Tottenham and Huddersfield at the Emirates Stadium has shown Arsenal fans and suitors alike what a world-class playmaker he is when he's in the mood.

Of course, like Alexis Sanchez, Ozil can leave the red half of north London on a free transfer at the end of the season and Arsene Wenger's men could look a lot different come next season.

While Sanchez has constantly been linked with a move to Manchester City during the past year where he would link up with former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola, Ozil has been rumoured to be considering a reunion of his own.

Before making his move to Arsenal, Ozil was feeding Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid playing under now-Man United manager, Jose Mourinho.

Reports have suggested that Mourinho would like to sign Ozil when his contract expires in the summer and when a reporter asked him about the rumour in a press conference on Friday, his reaction said it all.

When asked directly whether he would consider signing Ozil as a free agent, The Independent say Mourinho had a huge grin on his face, but declined to comment.

“That's football,” Mourinho said of Ozil's current situation. “Marouane Fellaini [the United midfielder, whose contract also expires next summer] finishes his contract. There are other players in Europe, important players in other teams, they finish their contract.

“Sometimes players they decide to go in this direction, which is a right that they have. They gamble, because imagine if one of these players has a big injury. Then probably next season he is without a club, but players have the right to do that.

Mourinho added: “I don't blame the clubs. The clubs they try, but the players have the right to go into this situation and in the end many times, it's good for them. Sometimes they go on a free transfer and can get huge salaries. Other times, the clubs to keep them, they make extra effort and offer very high salaries.

“I'm not speaking about Alexis or Ozil. I'm speaking about the general situation. Even some of us managers, we prefer to let the contract go until the last year and in the last year we make the decision to stay, to leave.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms