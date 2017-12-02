So, the draw for the Russia World Cup has been made and we’re just 193 days away from the greatest month in the football calendar.

If football fans weren’t excited by the World Cup already, they will be after discovering who will play who in their group.

Not only that, but we now know the exact fixtures and when they will be played so we can start planning next summer, where we’re going to watch matches and when we need to book days off work.

And the draw has produced a rather incredible day on Saturday 16 June.

Ahead of the draw, we discovered that there would be four matches being played on that day - at 11am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Wow.

The fixtures on Saturday 16 June

And now we know exactly what those matches will be - and they don’t disappoint.

They are:

France v Australia

Argentina v Iceland

Peru v Denmark

Croatia v Nigeria

That’s not bad, you know.

The standout fixture is obviously Lionel Messi’s Argentina against Iceland - a country with the population of just 334,000. In fact, they have more volcanoes in their country than professional footballers.

However, England fans know only too well that they're pretty good at football as well.

Elsewhere, France - who are one of the tournament favourites - will take on the Socceroos and Christian Eriksen will be looking to produce more heroics as his Danish side take on Peru.

It’s rounded off with Croatia v Nigeria - a match which is more intriguing than it looks on paper. With the likes of Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Ivan Perisic in the squad, the Croats look very strong while Nigeria recently beat Argentina 4-2 in a friendly and could be underdogs in this tournament.

So, whatever you do, don’t make plans for Saturday 16 June. Unless, of course, you’re planning on a BBQ with a big screen so you can watch all four matches!

