Tony Bellew was due to fight David Haye in December before the fight was postponed.

Tony Bellew reveals what he said to Tyson Fury in recent phonecall

Tony Bellew has revealed how he tried to goad Tyson Fury into accepting a fight with him after his bout with David Haye was postponed due to his opponent suffering a bicep injury.

A rematch between Haye and Bellew has been on the cards for the months since Bellew came out on top in a fiery match-up in March, but, unfortunately, Haye was forced to postpone the long-awaited encounter after picking up an injury.

As a result, Bellew has been searching for another opponent to take on and naturally, his attention turned to Tyson Fury. Despite the fact that Fury has not fought since his victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, it seems everyone wants a go at the former heavyweight champion.

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that they plan to firstly reschedule the rematch with Haye, but did admit that organising a bout with Fury could prove to be a simple deal.

Bellew revealed soon after that he has even gone as far as to discuss it personally with Fury, as he divulged the details of a recent phone call between the two combatants.

"I spoke to him a little while back. We had a chat and we went over a few things and that was it," said Bellew.

"There wasn't really much to say besides 'I want to fight you, you want to fight me. You're Ring belt magazine champion, I like your belt, I want to punch your face in.

"In his defence, it's like, 'listen you haven't got a chance, I'm going to punch your face in."

There is still plenty of doubt surrounding Fury's future in the sport and it remains to be seen whether or not he will ever take to the ring again. If he is allowed to return to boxing after a UK Anti-Doping hearing due for this month, he will have to put in a lot of hard yards to return to an adequate level of fitness before he can even think of competing again.

Fury would carry a massive height and weight advantage over Bellew in the ring, but the Merseysider remains confident that he could still beat the self-proclaimed Gypsy King.

"Tyson Fury is a man of his word, so he's good to deal with," said Bellew.

"A brilliant fighter, but I definitely reckon the way things have gone and the way the land lies at the moment, I definitely reckon I can beat him."

While Bellew is hopeful that both fights could take place next year, he also conceded that both Haye and Fury will have to overcome their various issues if before that could happen.

"Tyson's got a long way to go, he's got various hearings to go through, but the thing that is most clear about me and Tyson - we want to fight each other, so that's there for everyone to see.

"That's clear for me and David, we've got history. We've got to put an end to the saga that we're going through."

