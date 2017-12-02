The first ever day-night Test match at the Ashes is currently underway between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval with the visitors winning the toss and surprisingly putting Steve Smith & co. into bat first.

It is a monumental day in the history of the sport as two giants of cricket square off against each other, playing the tie with a pink ball while the action on the pitch would end in the final session under the floodlights in Adelaide.

Australia began their innings in a cautious manner, with both openers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft adopting a cautious and steady approach.

And everything was going according to plan for the Aussies until the 15th over when Stuart Broad returned to the attack.

With no runs off the first two deliveries, Warner nudged one off the front foot to short cover, where Moeen Ali fumbled in his initial attempt to pick up the ball.

Warner called for a single with Bancroft responding immediately and was off the blocks trying to take the advantage of the misfield.

But halfway down, Warned retreated, leaving Bancroft no other choice than to return back to the non-striking end.

Meanwhile, Chris Woakes' spontaneity came to the fore as he charged in from widish mid-off, collected the ball and aimed at the bowler’s end.

And bullseye! An exceptional direct hit left Bancroft well short of his crease, with the umpire needing no referral to send him on his way.

Hence, England got their first scalp of the second Test, the action which is being closely following back home as well.

Among those keeping an eye on the proceedings is Ben Stokes.

The beleaguered star was omitted for the series Down Under due to ongoing investigations regarding his Bristol nightclub brawl, a key absence that hindered England’s progress in the first Test at the Gabba.

Right after the dismissal of Bancroft, Stokes took to social media to express his opinion about the run of play in the match.

He posted on Twitter: “That’s why we call him The Wizard @chriswoakes”

The 26-year-old all-rounder still remains in the dark over his future participation in the series but will feature for Canterbury in New Zealand this week.

Nevertheless, he was still celebrating about an hour later when Woakes took the key wicket of Warner after forcing the edge through to Jonny Bairstow.

