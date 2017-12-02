WARRIORS (17-6) 133; MAGIC (9-14) 112

The reigning champions thumped their opponents in Florida behind a strong team performance where they had six players in double figures. Their big three of Klay Thompson (27/3/5), Stephen Curry (23/6/10) and Kevin Durant (25/2/7) all had great games and the Dubs racked up a season-high 46 assists.

Aaron Gordon (29/7/1) continued his impressive campaign with another huge scoring night. Evan Fournier (22/1/5) also had big numbers but it wasn't enough to prevent the loss.

PISTONS (14-7) 91; WIZARDS (12-10) 109

Markieff Morris (23/7/3) had a team-high for Washington who was still without John Wall in the lineup. Otto Porte Jr. (17/3/6) and Tomas Satoransky (17/4/4) also made huge contributions to the win. Bradley Beal (10/2/2) didn't enjoy a good shooting night as he went 4-of-11 from the field.

Andre Drummond (14/17/7) was just three assists shy of a triple-double as he had a monster game once again. Tobias Harris (15/2/1) had an efficient night shooting 6-of-11 but it was a low scoring performance by Detroit as a whole.

PACERS (12-11) 115; RAPTORS (14-7) 120

Leading scorer DeMar DeRozan (26/5/5) put up big numbers as usual for Toronto who had seven players in double digits on the night. Big man Jakob Poetl (18/6/0) posted a career-high as he went a perfect 8-of-8 from the floor. The Raptors move to 8-1 at home this year.

Victor Oladipo (36/7/6) had another terrific night offensively for Indiana as he continues to be the leader of the team with a season-high. Myles Turner (17/6/1) had a solid game but it was a second straight road loss for the Pacers.

HORNETS (8-13) 100; HEAT (11-11) 105

Miami dealt well with the absence of Hassan Whiteside by securing a home win over their division rivals thanks to a career night by Josh Richardson (27/2/1). Dion Waiters (19/1/4) also made a valuable contribution.

Seven Charlotte players scored in double figures and were led by Marvin Williams (16/6/0) who shot 6-of-7. They were without injured All-Star Kemba Walker and are now 1-10 on the road this season.

KINGS (7-15) 107; BULLS (3-18) 106

Veteran Zach Randolph (25/13/3) rolled back the years with a brilliant double-double in the win for Sacramento. Bogdan Bogdanovic (19/3/4) added big offensive numbers off the bench.

Chicago had a balanced scoring effort with six players in double digits but it wasn't enough to prevent an eighth consecutive loss. They were led by Jerian Grant (17/0/6) who was 6-of-11.

SPURS (15-7) 95; GRIZZLIES (7-14) 79

LaMarcus Aldridge (22/6/1) had another strong game as he led San Antonio to an easy win on the road. Manu Ginobili (11/7/6) and Patty Mills (10/0/3) were the only other players to score in double figures.

Memphis' miserable campaign continues as they lose for the 10th straight game and had another struggle offensively. They were led in scoring by Marc Gasol (16/13/4) who posted a double-double.

TIMBERWOLVES (13-10) 107; THUNDER (9-12) 111

Paul George (36/4/9) went off for OKC to snap a three-game losing streak with a win down the stretch. Steven Adams (27/6/0) had a career-high as he shot an incredible 11-of-11. Russell Westbrook (15/9/14) almost had himself another triple-double and shot an awful 6-of-21.

Minnesota's big three of Karl-Anthony Towns (23/9/0), Andrew Wiggins (23/3/1) and Jimmy Butler (22/3/7) had big offensive nights but they fell short in the end.

PELICANS (11-11) 108; JAZZ (12-11) 114

Rookie Donovan Mitchell (41/4/4) dropped a huge career-high as he led Utah to a home win with a fourth-quarter outburst. The number 13 overall draft pick set the franchise scoring record for a rookie. Derrick Favors (18/11/5) also added a double-double.

All-Star duo DeMarcus Cousins (23/13/4) and Anthony Davis (19/10/1) put up their customary double-doubles but the latter left the game with a groin injury early in the fourth quarter.