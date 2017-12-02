Former Formula 1 driver and 2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg has dropped the biggest hint yet that he could be making a return to racing.

Unfortunately for Formula 1 fans however, it seems Rosberg's head has been turned by a different form of racing, that being Formula E racing.

Formula E's popularity is growing rapidly as it enters only its fourth season and having a driver of the ilk of Nico Rosberg competing would be a massive coup for the sport.

Having retired straight after winning the Formula 1 drivers title, rumours surrounding a possible comeback for Rosberg just won't seem to go away.

However, Rosberg, who attended the opening weekend of Formula E in Hong Kong has thrown a bit of a curve ball with his recent comments.

“I’m open to explore so let’s see what the possibilities are, but I’m definitely interested.

“I know quite a lot, I have been following it. It has an amazing future, a great future. It is on the right track and Alejandro [Agag] is awesome as well so he is going to do the right stuff.

“No [I don’t miss racing], for me it is really done. I’m totally fulfilled and I am really excited about these new steps that I am doing now.”

Rosberg watched on as Sam Bird of Virgin Racing took the chequered flag ahead of former Formula 1 drivers Jean-Eric Vergne and Nick Heidfeld.

Rosberg also intimated that he was keen to get to know the advanced technology of the more environmentally friendly cars a bit better.

He continued: “It is going to be right here. Never has there been a racing series where the technology is so one-to-one.

“It goes from the race car into the road car of the future that we are all going to be driving. All the best brands in the world are here fighting each other so it is awesome.”

With names like Jaguar Land Rover, Renault and Audi already competing, with Mercedes and Porsche set to join in soon, the future is bright for Formula E.

