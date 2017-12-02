Football

David Moyes has struggled to make an impact since taking over at West Ham.

David Moyes may be made to regret his comments about Man City this weekend

David Moyes has endured a rather torrid start to his time in East London with West Ham. The Scottish manager has failed to arrest the slide set in motion by Slaven Bilic as the Hammers find themselves only one point from bottom in 18th place.

With that in mind, David Moyes comments regarding his sides next opponents - Manchester City - seem really quite bizarre.

The former Manchester United manager went on a bit of a rant claiming that Pep Guardiola's high flying side simply can not be considered a "great" side just yet.

City have enjoyed the best start to a Premier League season in history, scoring goals for fun while only dropping two points along the way.  Considering the fact that Moyes' side have found the net on only twelve occasions this season compared to City's 44, you begin to fear a bit of a mauling could be on the cards at the Etihad.

"I wouldn't say they've got a long way to go but what I would say is they've not done anything yet as far as they've not won the Premiership yet," Moyes said.

"And I think there's been some great teams in the Premier League who have won it over the years.

"Maybe at the end people will say they are a great team but until that's done then you can't really say so."

Moyes has managed just a single point since his arrival at the London Stadium and it is difficult to see that number increasing this weekend. However, the Scot remains upbeat about his sides' chances of survival and believes that City might just have some exploitable weaknesses.

Everton v West Ham United - Premier League

"I don't think they're completely unflappable with what they've got," he continued.

"I think there are ways to play against them, I think they've got weaknesses.

"They play very high up the pitch, which can leave space in behind them.

"But I think the coach (Guardiola) admits to his frailties and knows what the weaknesses are but tries to make it so difficult for the opposition to get to their weaknesses."

Good luck Dave, good luck...

