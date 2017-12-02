In May earlier this year, Tiger Woods fans feared the worst for the eleven-time PGA Player of the Year.

Woods was arrested near Florida for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, ordered to undergo 50 hours of community service and to undertake regular drug tests on top of a $250 fine. Things did not look too peachy for the American.

Nevertheless, that is all in the past now and he currently back on course competing in the Hero World Challenge. The 41-year-old backed up an opening-round 68 that saw him finish with an impressive four under par.

A promising return, it was not just his impressive performance which attracted the attention of many on Twitter, however.

The American's last major win was nearly a decade ago at the 2008 US Open so fans will get excited at anything to do with the ex-number one, but PGA Tour's official Twitter account sparked further debate by comparing how his swing has changed since recovering from back surgery.

As you can see below fans were challenged to spot the difference between Tiger's swing 12 months apart.

"One year's time. What differences do you see?"

While there was the odd joke here and there about there only being a change of clothing and seemingly little different to the naked eye, a few fans begged to differ.

With many commenting on how much more relaxed his body looked there is a notable change in the straightness of his back.

While it is hard to draw conclusions from one clip a year later, Woods' performance is certainly vastly improved after he finished on a measly four over in the same event last year.

And after the second round, Woods insisted his fine return to action confirms the back surgery was successful.

"After that 31 on the front nine I could have gotten a few more on that back nine," Woods told the Golf Channel.

"I had a difficult time all day with my speed on the greens - they seemed to be about a foot faster and I airmailed a few of them well past the hole.

"I proved that the surgery was successful, the rehab has been fantastic and now I've got a chance to go out there and play competitive golf again."

