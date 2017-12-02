Kyrie Irving is thoroughly enjoying his basketball with the Boston Celtics this year and has produced some stunning displays to make them the number one team in the east.

The C's occupy the top spot in the conference with a terrific 19-4 record and reeled off 16 straight wins.

Irving has been a huge factor in their impressive early season form and has thrived with the added responsibility given to him by the franchise.

This was something he was desperate to have after deciding to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers and playing in the shadows of LeBron James.

The 25-year-old has improved as both a playmaker and defender in his first few months with the team and is turning into a complete point guard.

One area of Kyrie's game that has never been in question, however, is his ability to perform in clutch situations.

He often had to share this responsibility with LeBron in Cleveland but he has the keys in Boston to solely take control of plays down the stretch to secure wins for his team.

The four-time All-Star has shown on multiple occasions already in this campaign that he is more than up to the task having put the Celtics on his back in the fourth quarter to pull out wins.

The silky ball-handler credits his intellect for being able to always deliver in those pressure moments.

"Some guys think a lot quicker than others. I was just fortunate enough that my mind works a lot quicker than other people in the fourth quarter," he said, per Jay King of MassLive.com.

"So it just gets me going a little bit. And especially when it’s a close game, there’s just nothing like it. NBA, every crowd’s going, whether home or away — there’s just nothing better. I love playing in those type of situations.”

In Boston's most recent win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Irving scored nine of his 36 in the fourth quarter and has some of the best numbers in the final frame across the entire league this season.

'Uncle Drew' leads the league with 65 total points on 61.5 percent shooting in clutch situations (games within five points in the final five minutes).

He’s also the league’s second-leading playmaker in the clutch, as his 10 assists trail New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday’s league-leading total by just one.

The former Cavs star calls it "winning time" and has a certain buzz about being in control of making plays when it matters.

"They're always fun because there's gotta be a winner, there's gotta be a loser," he said.

Irving has been a winner for much of the campaign and if he and the Celtics continue their outstanding displays, he will certainly be a leading contender for the MVP award at the end of the year.