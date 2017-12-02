Arsenal v Manchester United has been a rivalry steeped in history.

The clashes nowadays are nowhere near as heated as they were back in the early to mid 2000's, but every contest is still a fascinating encounter.

The two collide on Saturday evening at the Emirates Stadium, with both sides desperately looking to close the gap to runaway leaders, Manchester City.

Jose Mourinho's men had started the season off in scintillating fashion, but have come unstuck in recent weeks after a string of poor results. As a result, they are eight points behind their city rivals and needing a win to apply some sort of pressure.

Arsenal on the other hand have overcome a tough start, and are now in good form ahead of the clash. Although they are still behind Mourinho's side, they can cut the gap to a point with a win today.

MAN UNITED SMASHED ARSENAL IN THE 2009 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMI FINALS

History has recorded that Man United have had the better of their rivals: The Red Devils have won 94 of the 226 contests, whereas 82 have been Arsenal wins. 50 have been draws.

One of those contests where Man United got the better of their rivals was in the 2009 Champions League Semi-Finals.

With a place in the Champions League final at stake, it was United who got the better of Arsenal in the first leg as they emerged 1-0 winners at Old Trafford.

And they completed the job a weeks later, with a memorable 3-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium so seal a final berth against Barcelona.

WHAT PATRICE EVRA SAID IN THE POST MATCH INTERVIEW

After United had sealed their progression to the final, Evra brutally criticised Arsene Wenger's men.

Not only did he claim that his side were superior, but he claimed that the difference in class was so great that Sir Alex Ferguson's men had made Wenger's side look like 'children'.

"It was 11 men against 11 children. We never doubted ourselves. We have much more experience and that's what made the difference," Evra said whilst reflecting on his side's 4-1 aggregate victory.

"We were always confident. It should have been that score in the first leg anyway. It is a great United team that won."

And Evra could not resist taking another dig at the north Londoners, claiming that they were guilty of putting performances over results.

"Football today is not only about playing well, it's about winning trophies. Everybody talks about the way Arsenal play but, at the end of the day, it's about winning silverware."

Fair play Evra. The Frenchman was much admired by United fans during his time at the club, and with comments like this it is easy to see why.

