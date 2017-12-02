The Los Angeles Clippers have once again had no luck with injuries as they have piled up since the start of this season.

Star player Blake Griffin - who has had his fair share of health problems throughout his career - became the latest player to go down for the Clippers as he was ruled out for up to two months with a knee injury.

He joined the already hurt trio of Milos Teodosic, Danilo Gallinari, and Patrick Beverley - who is out for the entire year.

With this level of talent out for a significant period for the franchise, their chances of securing a playoff spot in a difficult Western Conference appear to be slim at best.

They only recently snapped a nine-game losing streak but they got a glimpse of what's to come when the shorthanded Clips were blown out by the Utah Jazz at home on Thursday night.

With all of this in mind, the organization will have some tough decisions to make in the coming months as they will clearly need to enter the trade market to bring in some bodies and add to the roster.

One player who could be sacrificed in order to make that happen is center DeAndre Jordan.

The All-Star is in the final year of his contract in Los Angeles and is set to enter free agency in the summer.

The Clippers are not prepared to lose him for nothing and a report by Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post recently revealed that they are in trade discussions with multiple teams regarding the big man.

According to Racine Journal Times columnist Gery Woelfel, there are four teams who have shown the most interest so far.

Per Woelfel: "Jordan’s name has been mentioned in trade rumors for several weeks and, as one might expect, there isn’t a shortage of teams interested in him. According to sources, the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, Minnesota Timberwolves and Bucks have shown the most interest in Jordan.

"Sources said Clipper officials have targeted three Bucks in any deal for Jordan. One is John Henson, who is currently the team’s starting center, while the others are reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, who lost his starting spot when Bledsoe came aboard, and standout swingman Khris Middleton.

"The Clippers, I’ve been told, are adamant in acquiring at least two of the aforementioned Bucks and may even demand all three of them."

It's clear to see that L.A. is hoping to deal with Milwaukee more so than the other three as they are keen to acquire some young talent in return.

But the Bucks would surely be unwilling to part with so many pieces to essentially 'rent' Jordan for the remainder of the campaign and have no assurances over his long-term commitment to the team.

According to Woelfel, however, they are “making a concerted push” to snap up the veteran, so it'll be an interesting story to keep an eye on as the season progresses.